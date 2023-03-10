 ‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest : The Tribune India

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also said that Kejriwal would meet the same fate as Sisodia and Satyendra Jain

Jailed businessman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ANI Photo



ANI

New Delhi, March 10

Reacting to Delhi's former minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the Central agencies in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy, jailed businessman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday said that the next arrest will be of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal," Sukesh said.

He was presented before a Delhi court in a money laundering case today.

Asked about his involvement in the liquor policy, the alleged conman said that he will expose everyone in the case.

"I have given in writing already...and I will expose each one of them," he said.

Earlier today, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would meet the same fate as AAP jailed leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain. 

"I can clearly foresee that in future, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would meet the same fate as AAP jailed leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. You can cheat a human being, but you can't cheat God. The way Delhi's treasury has been looted, I don't think any criminal or corrupt person will be able to escape," Manoj Tiwari told ANI.

Meanwhile, Sisodia was brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court, in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy. The court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce Sisodia before it at 2 pm today.

Sisodia was arrested on Thursday by ED in money laundering in connection with the excise policy case. He was arrested during his judicial custody in Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Friday allowed ED plea seeking production of Sisodia in the court. Court also noted that the ED is seeking 10 days remand of Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6.

The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.

The ED, on Thursday, summoned Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in the liquor policy case.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, and undue favours extended to licence holders. It was further alleged that the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

Further, it was alleged that the Excise department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules. Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to Covid-19, it was alleged further.

This allegedly caused a loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer, the agencies claimed.  

