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Home / Delhi / NGMA opens doors to art buyers with first-ever sculpture sale

NGMA opens doors to art buyers with first-ever sculpture sale

Over 250 works by 150 artists fill Jaipur House in TAKSHANAM

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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A piece of art work at Takshanam exhibition at National Gallery of Modern Arts in New Delhi.
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A pair of steel scales glows under red light, its baskets filled with polished metal orbs suspended over a bed of similar spheres. Titled ‘A Dance of Balance’, the sculpture by Vibhor Sogani sets the tone for ‘TAKSHANAM’, an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) that brings together more than 250 sculptures by 150 artists and marks a first for the gallery, with artworks being offered for sale.

Inaugurated on October 15 by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the exhibition features works spanning generations, bringing together established sculptors, emerging artists and pieces from NGMA’s collection.

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Named after the Sanskrit root ‘takṣ’, meaning to carve, shape and fashion, the exhibition is divided into two sections: Eminent Artists and Open Call Artists. The latter features approximately 80 to 90 artists selected by a jury.

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Sogani’s ‘A Dance of Balance’, made of stainless steel and mild steel, uses the familiar symbol of weighing scales to evoke justice and democracy. Its accompanying plaque describes the baskets as representing the weighing of rights and responsibilities, while the individual orbs symbolise millions of voices.

A few rooms away, a metal sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi, credited to Ram Sutar, shows him seated cross-legged on a low circular plinth. Under the gallery’s central hall, Alex Davis’s ‘Stack’ rises in a colourful column of red, orange, purple and gold flowers, transforming stainless steel into a striking floral form.

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Elsewhere, oversized pink-and-lilac floral forms crowned in gold, a tower made from wood and found materials, a gilded flamingo and painted, paper-boat-like forms extend the exhibition’s visual range.

The works move between the figurative, abstract and experimental, using materials such as metal, wood and found objects to explore different forms and ideas.

The exhibition also seeks to address the financial challenges of sustaining sculptural practice. NGMA Director General Sanjeev Kishor Goutam said, “Sculpture is a demanding practice that requires considerable time, material resources and financial investment.” He added that artists needed “meaningful support and opportunities to sustain their practice”, calling the decision to offer artworks for sale an important step towards empowering sculptors.

Union Minister Shekhawat said such initiatives bring artists and audiences closer, while Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal described the sale initiative as a noteworthy step towards strengthening engagement between artists, collectors and art enthusiasts.

‘TAKSHANAM’ is on view until November 15 at NGMA, Jaipur House, near India Gate, New Delhi.

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