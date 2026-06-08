NGO helps differently abled people find companionship

In a significant milestone reflecting its commitment to social welfare and inclusive development, Narayan Seva Sansthan has facilitated a total of 2,582 marriages of differently abled and underprivileged individuals through its mass marriage initiatives.

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The achievement highlights the organisation’s sustained efforts to support individuals who often face social and economic barriers in finding suitable life partners.

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Narayan Seva Sansthan’s marriage programmes have become a key part of its broader mission to promote inclusion and improve the quality of life for vulnerable sections of society. Its contributions have received recognition. Founder Kailash Manav Agarwal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2008 by then President Pratibha Patil, while president Prashant Agarwal was conferred the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu. Besides organising mass marriages, the organisation has made substantial contributions in the healthcare sector. According to the institution, it has provided free artificial limbs to more than 39,388 beneficiaries, enabling thousands of differently abled individuals to lead more independent and productive lives.