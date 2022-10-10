NGO holds eye campaign for poor girls

PTI

New Delhi, October 9

An NGO that has been working to help prevent avoidable blindness across India is running a campaign to benefit underprivileged school girls with eyesight issues in the city. Children are being screened for vision and those with refractive errors are being provided with free corrective glasses. Those with other ocular conditions are referred to the hospital for treatment, organisers said.

The campaign is being run by India Vision Institute (IVI). “Several underprivileged girls in Delhi will now be able to see better and complete their education,” said IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel.