NGO holds eye campaign for poor girls

New Delhi, October 9
An NGO that has been working to help prevent avoidable blindness across India is running a campaign to benefit underprivileged school girls with eyesight issues in the city. Children are being screened for vision and those with refractive errors are being provided with free corrective glasses. Those with other ocular conditions are referred to the hospital for treatment, organisers said.
The campaign is being run by India Vision Institute (IVI). “Several underprivileged girls in Delhi will now be able to see better and complete their education,” said IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
The facility will be given to arrested VIPs till 24 hours be...