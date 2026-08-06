NGT directs geotagging of civic body plantations

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday ordered a fresh inspection and geotagging of trees planted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar to verify their survival.

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The tribunal noted that an inspection conducted by the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) found only 976 trees surviving out of the plantation claimed by the MCD. It also observed that a majority of these were less than six feet tall.

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Taking note of the shortfall, the tribunal directed the MCD to carry out additional plantation to replace the saplings that had not survived and to ensure adequate protective measures.

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The NGT also directed the MCD and the GNCTD to conduct a joint inspection to assess the survival rate and overall condition of the plantation. The tribunal instructed the MCD to geo-tag all saplings and submit a compliance report before the next hearing.