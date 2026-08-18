NGT directs ICMR to submit progress report on study of cancer-causing chemicals in cars

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to submit a further progress report on its ongoing study concerning exposure to cancer-causing chemicals inside cars.

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The directions were issued by the Principal Bench of NGT on a news item titled “People Are Breathing in Cancer-Causing Chemicals in Their Cars Study Find”.

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The matter was heard on August 13, 2026, by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr. Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member.

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During the hearing, Dr. Sivaperumal, Scientist-E, ICMR, appearing through video conferencing, informed the Tribunal that the study commenced on November 3, 2025, and is proposed to be completed within 18 months.

According to the submissions before the Tribunal, the study covers three regions — Southern, Eastern and Western India. In each region, 60 samples are proposed to be collected and analysed, along with 97 controlled samples.

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With regard to the Western Region, ICMR informed the Tribunal that 50 samples had been collected and 40 samples had been analysed as of the date of hearing. ICMR further informed that the entire exercise is expected to be completed by May 2, 2027.

Taking note of the progress, the Tribunal permitted ICMR to file a further progress report at least one week before the next date of hearing.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 4, 2026.