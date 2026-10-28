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Home / Delhi / NGT directs removal of encroachments, restoration of Kanganheri pond in Delhi

NGT directs removal of encroachments, restoration of Kanganheri pond in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi. File
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authorities concerned to protect and restore a pond situated in Khasra No. 111, Kanganheri village, southwest Delhi.

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member.

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The original application concerned alleged encroachments on a pond measuring 13 Bighas and 10 Biswas. In its earlier order dated September 23, 2024, the Tribunal had directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to restore the pond to its original size and shape, subject to applicable legal restrictions.

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During the execution proceedings, the Tribunal examined the demarcation map showing the pond area and the encroached portions. The applicant accepted the correctness of the pond area depicted in the demarcation map.

In its order, the Tribunal directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps for the removal of encroachments in accordance with law, subject to the orders of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

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It also directed for requisite measures to protect the remaining pond area from further encroachment, and restore the pond by removing encroachments and reclaiming its original shape and size.

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