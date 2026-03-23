NGT disposes Narela tree felling case, orders strict action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday disposed of a case concerning illegal tree felling in Delhi’s Narela area, while directing authorities to ensure strict prosecution of those involved.

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The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson and domain expert Dr Afroz Ahmad.

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The tribunal examined detailed reports submitted by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (North), Government of NCT of Delhi.

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The case centred on allegations of unlawful cutting and damage to trees at Plot No. 538 in Bankner village, Narela, with incidents reported in December 2023 and January 2025.

According to official findings, authorities detected illegal pruning of six trees in violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. Following this, an FIR was registered at Narela Police Station and prosecution proceedings were initiated against those allegedly responsible.

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Subsequent inspections revealed the illegal felling of a neem tree, prompting further action and identification of additional offenders.

Taking note of the steps already undertaken by the forest department and law enforcement agencies, the tribunal chose to dispose of the case. However, it directed the Deputy Conservator of Forests (North) to pursue prosecution rigorously and ensure that all violators are held accountable under the law.

The order underscores the tribunal’s continued emphasis on environmental compliance and accountability, particularly in cases involving unauthorised tree felling in the national capital.