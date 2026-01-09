NGT flags waste management gaps in Delhi, seeks fresh reports on Yamuna pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday highlighted persistent gaps in Delhi’s solid and liquid waste management, warning that untreated waste continues to accumulate daily and sewage is still discharged into the Yamuna.

The Principal Bench was hearing a long-pending case on compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and earlier Supreme Court directions. The tribunal said repeated warnings have not translated into sustained action on the ground.

The NGT noted its February 16, 2023, order directing the Delhi Chief Secretary to submit regular, verifiable progress reports had not been followed for a considerable period, weakening oversight of waste management measures.

On solid waste, the tribunal cited figures under consideration by the Supreme Court. Delhi generates around 11,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily but has capacity to process only about 8,000 tonnes, leaving nearly 3,000 tonnes untreated, adding to landfills and pollution. Quoting the Supreme Court, the NGT said the situation “may lead to a public health emergency” and reflects “non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.” While avoiding parallel directions, the tribunal asked the Delhi government to continue filing progress reports.

Turning to liquid waste, the NGT observed that sewage management has not been examined by the Supreme Court. Delhi produces an estimated 792 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage; installed capacity is 794 MGD, but only 704 MGD is utilised, leaving a treatment gap of 88 MGD. Nine sewage treatment plants were not meeting standards as of September 2025, with untreated or partially treated sewage discharged into the Yamuna, particularly between Wazirabad Barrage and Asgharpur village.

The tribunal directed the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report on sewage generation, treatment, and discharge, asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to provide water quality data, and appointed advocates Katyayni and Vikrant Badesra as amicus curiae.