NGT issues notice to Delhi Govt over pigeon droppings

NGT issues notice to Delhi Govt over pigeon droppings

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT). file
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Delhi Government following a plea filed by a school student citing the health hazards posed by pigeon droppings.

The student, Aramaan Palliwal, in his plea said that feeding and proliferation of pigeons leads to pigeons dropping in footpaths, pavements and traffic islands in Delhi-NCR. When these feeding areas are cleaned, toxic particulars of dried droppings mix with the dust, pollute the environment and cause adverse health effects.

The applicant has alleged that such droppings cause serious lung diseases such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which results in lung scarring and breathing difficulties.

In 2024, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi proposed a complete ban on pigeon feeding. The tribunal has directed the civic authorities of Delhi to file their response in a week.

