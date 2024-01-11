NGT notice to Defence Ministry over felling of trees by Army HQ

New Delhi, January 10
The principal bench of the NGT has issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Defence, Delhi Forest Department and the Delhi Development Authority regarding the felling of trees by the Army Headquarters in Delhi’s Central Ridge area.
The tribunal was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report about the Army Headquarters cutting several trees while clearing an 8.78 hectares area.
