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Home / Delhi / NGT orders action on illegal tree felling in Dwarka project

NGT orders action on illegal tree felling in Dwarka project

Rejects plea of ‘deemed environmental clearance’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:35 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday rejected the claim of “deemed environmental clearance” made by the project proponent for the proposed Integrated Multi-Sports Arena in Dwarka, New Delhi, and has directed strict action for violations of environmental norms.

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The Tribunal observed that the project has not been granted environmental clearance (EC) by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), and the status on the PARIVESH portal remains “ADS Raised,” indicating that required information/documents are still pending.

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Rejecting the plea of the deemed EC under Clause 8(iii) of the EIA Notification, 2006, the Tribunal held that such a benefit can only be claimed when the application is complete in all respects, all procedural requirements are fulfilled and there is a clear and unconditional recommendation by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC).

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In the present case, the Tribunal noted that the EAC recommendation was conditional, particularly requiring prior permission for cutting nearly 2,000 trees. No such permission was obtained before tree felling, but evidence, including satellite imagery, indicates illegal cutting of trees at the project site.

The project proponent also undertook unauthorised construction beyond permissible temporary activities.

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The Tribunal emphasised that ‘deemed clearance” cannot be used to bypass environmental laws or justify violations. Prior environmental clearance is mandatory before commencing any construction activity, the Tribunal noted.

The tree officer/DFO has been directed by the Tribunal to conduct an immediate site inspection and determine the extent of illegal tree felling, and take strict legal action within eight weeks.

The NGT also directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to inspect the site and assess violations, including unauthorised construction, and impose environmental compensation where applicable.

The MoEF&CC has been directed to take a final decision on the environmental clearance, considering the violations. The authorities must submit an action taken report within three months.

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