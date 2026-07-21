NGT orders DDA, flood control dept to end Yamuna floodplain deadlock

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Principal Secretary (Environment), Government of NCT of Delhi, to convene a joint meeting of officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department within one week to resolve issues delaying the demarcation of the Yamuna floodplain.

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The direction was issued by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, chairperson, and Dr Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member.

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The DDA informed the Tribunal that, in compliance with the NGT's order dated March 25, 2026, it had commenced the physical demarcation of the Yamuna floodplain along the 22-km stretch between the Wazirabad and Okhla barrages and had installed 206 out of 277 bollards.

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However, on June 6, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department sent a revised floodplain map after the demarcation work had already begun.

According to the DDA, implementing the revised map would require the relocation and reinstallation of the bollards already fixed, resulting in the suspension of the ongoing work.

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The Tribunal observed that the floodplain demarcation is required to be carried out in accordance with the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, using the prescribed parameters of one-metre contour data and the 1-in-100-year flood level.

The Bench said the Irrigation and Flood Control Department must explain why a revised map was issued after the demarcation exercise had commenced on the basis of the approved parameters.

To ensure the work is not delayed further, the NGT directed the Principal Secretary (Environment), GNCTD, to convene a joint meeting of the DDA and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department within one week and resolve the issue.

The Tribunal also directed the DDA to file a further progress report and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to file an affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 18.