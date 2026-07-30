NGT orders Delhi Govt to clear Saket forest encroachment

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The order was passed by a Bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad.

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The petition alleged that Khasra No 209 is notified reserved forest land and that nearly half of it had been deforested because of illegal activities. It also alleged that private persons had encroached on the land and raised unauthorised structures.

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Earlier, on May 14, 2024, the Tribunal had constituted a Joint Committee to inspect the site. In its report submitted on August 27, 2024, the Committee found that although revenue records and a government notification recorded the land as measuring 19 bighas, only about 6.12 bighas could be identified during the inspection.

The Committee reported a significant loss of tree cover in the south-eastern part of the land, with no compensatory plantation of mature trees, resulting in permanent ecological damage.

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It also found encroachments through building extensions, besides a temple and a permanent chabutara within the khasra. New constructions were noticed along the park boundary. However, as only part of the notified land could be identified, the Committee said it could not confirm whether all the new structures fell within the reserved forest.

The report also highlighted the accumulation of plastic and other waste, especially along the forest boundaries, saying it had degraded the area's ecology and threatened birds, squirrels and other wildlife.

During the hearing, the Delhi Government told the Tribunal that demolition notices had earlier been challenged in the Delhi High Court. Following the High Court's directions, the affected parties were given the demarcation report and allowed to approach the Forest Settlement Officer under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The government said the Forest Settlement Officer dismissed the applications on May 7, 2026, clearing the way for the removal of encroachments.