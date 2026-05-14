NGT orders FIR, plantation of 400 trees in Mangolpuri–Sultanpuri tree felling case

The National Green Tribunal ordered the plantation of 400 native trees and an FIR in connection with the illegal felling of 40 trees in 2023 along the Mangolpuri–Sultanpuri drain green belt area in northwest Delhi.

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The matter was heard by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr. Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member.

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The Tribunal noted that around 40 trees were illegally felled in 2023 in violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. A Joint Committee constituted by the Tribunal confirmed the illegal felling during inspection.

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The Tribunal expressed serious concern over the delay and inaction of authorities responsible for the protection of trees and the environment. The Bench observed that such failure amounts to a violation of constitutional obligations under Article 48A relating to environmental protection.

The Tribunal directed registration of FIR under Section 24 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, and Section 379 IPC regarding illegal felling and theft of trees and directed Station House Officer (SHO) of Sultanpuri police station to file an investigation report before the Judicial Magistrate.

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It also directed the plantation of 400 native trees in the affected area, compilation and publication of data regarding illegal tree-felling complaints in Delhi during the last five years and initiation of proceedings for recovery of environmental compensation from persons found guilty.

The Tribunal also directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Delhi, and Deputy Conservator of Forests (North Division) to ensure timely action in all tree offence matters and compliance with compensatory plantation orders.