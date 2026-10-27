NGT orders fresh inspection of illegal industrial units in East Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed a fresh joint inspection of allegedly illegal industrial units operating in Gamri village, East Delhi.

A Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member, was hearing an application, alleging that certain industrial units, identified as Respondents No. 7 to 42, were operating illegally and causing pollution through activities such as metal surface treatment, pickling, nickel electroplating, powder coating, glass melting, heat treatment, phosphating, anodising, galvanising and fabric dyeing.

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The Tribunal took note of previous inspections in which certain premises were found locked, preventing officials from ascertaining the nature of the activities being carried out inside them.

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The Tribunal observed that authorised officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are empowered under the relevant provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, particularly Sections 431 and 433, to enter and inspect premises and, where legally applicable, open locked premises in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The MCD submitted that it would take appropriate action if adequate police protection, including personnel equipped with body cameras, were provided. The representative of Respondent No. 43 expressed no objection to providing the necessary police force.

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The joint committee constituted by the Tribunal on November 8, 2024 has been directed to conduct a fresh inspection, particularly of premises that could not be inspected earlier because they were locked.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Yamuna Vihar, will remain present during the next inspection along with the joint committee.

A representative of the Chief Executive Officer, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, has been included in the joint committee. If any unit is found to be operating illegally, BSES Yamuna Power Limited will take prompt action to disconnect its electricity supply.

The applicant has been directed to provide the geographical coordinates of other allegedly illegal units in the area, which must also be inspected by the joint committee.

The joint committee must submit its inspection report at least one week before the next hearing.

The District Magistrate, North-East District, Delhi, continues to serve as the coordinating agency for the joint committee. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on February 3, 2027.