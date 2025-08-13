DT
Home / Delhi / NGT orders fresh water contamination tests in Janakpuri

NGT orders fresh water contamination tests in Janakpuri

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:10 AM Aug 13, 2025 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to carry out fresh water quality tests in Janakpuri, following complaints of contaminated drinking water.

The case was brought by the local Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) against the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and others, alleging non-supply of potable water and reports of foul-smelling, unsafe water.

According to a previous CPCB report submitted to the tribunal, water samples from 12 houses in the area were tested. Six were free from contamination, while three contained small amounts of total coliform but no E. coli, a bacteria that can cause gut infections.

Two other samples had total coliform — one without E. coli and the other with low levels of E. coli. One sample showed high levels of both total coliform and E. coli.

The DJB informed the tribunal that pipeline faults had been repaired on July 22 and clean water was now being supplied. However, the NGT has instructed the CPCB to re-test water from the same 12 houses and an additional eight homes, with findings to be submitted within four weeks.

The RWA told the tribunal that DJB was supplying water via tankers, but elderly residents faced difficulty carrying buckets. The tribunal directed DJB to ensure that tanker water is delivered through flexible pipes directly to ground-floor points for easier access.

The DJB also reported that work on laying a new 730-metre pipeline began on 4 August and is expected to be completed within 60 days.

The tribunal ordered DJB to file a completion affidavit by November 15 and submit a progress report by September 8, while directing the RWA to cooperate with the pipeline replacement work.

