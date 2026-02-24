NGT orders restoration of green planter areas in Vasant Kunj

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench, on Monday ordered the restoration of green planter areas in front of DDA SFS Category-III Flats in Sector C, Pocket 4, Vasant Kunj, South Delhi, following a complaint regarding encroachment and removal of trees and plants.

This came after a application was filed before the tribunal regarding encroachment by owners of some flats in the area.

A bench, comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member and Dr Afroz Ahmad, expert member, noted that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) acted on the NGT’s earlier judgment dated July 5, 2024, by removing encroachments from Flat No. 4050 and eight other flats in the area.

The MCD Horticulture Department has since restored the green planters with suitable plants, including Variegated Chandini, Hamelia, Zetrufa, Callendra, Kaner, Champa, and Ficus, replicating the original green areas in the layout.

The tribunal further observed that the applicant’s grievances regarding encroachment and destruction of green areas had been fully addressed and matters related to unauthorised construction or disputes among flat owners fell outside the jurisdiction of the NGT under Section 14 of the NGT Act, 2010.

Any further action by the MCD regarding encroachments must strictly follow statutory provisions and approved layout plans, avoiding arbitrariness, the bench noted.