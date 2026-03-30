NGT pulls up Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Pollution Control Committee

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The Tribunal, in its order dated April 19, 2024, had directed the DDA and DPCC to implement certain recommendations of a joint committee, aimed at addressing unauthorised dairy activities in the floodplain area.

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During the hearing, the applicant submitted that the DPCC filed an incorrect compliance report dated July 23, 2025, stating that no dairy farms were operating in the Yamuna floodplains.

However, the applicant presented photographic evidence to show that dairy farms are still functional in the area, indicating non-compliance with the Tribunal’s earlier order.

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Taking note of the submissions and documents placed on record, the Tribunal has issued notice to all respondents.

The applicant has been directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week prior to the next hearing.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 15.

The order was passed by a bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava, along with expert member Afroz Ahmed, while hearing an execution application filed by Gauri Maulekhi and another applicant seeking enforcement of the tribunal's earlier order of April 19, 2024.