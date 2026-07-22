DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / NGT pulls up Delhi Jal Board over slow compliance on groundwater monitoring

NGT pulls up Delhi Jal Board over slow compliance on groundwater monitoring

article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of compliance by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in regulating groundwater extraction by hotels and guest houses in Delhi's Paharganj area.

Advertisement

The Bench, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member, was hearing a matter concerning the alleged illegal extraction of groundwater by hotels, guest houses and other commercial establishments operating in Paharganj.

Advertisement

During the hearing, the DJB informed the Tribunal that of the 555 hotels and guest houses under consideration, only 162 establishments had installed digital water meters and piezometers. The remaining 393 establishments continue to extract groundwater without measurement through the mandatory devices.

The Tribunal observed that despite more than three months having passed since its earlier directions, compliance remained unsatisfactory. It noted that without the installation of piezometers, the quantity of groundwater extracted cannot be accurately measured, making it difficult to regulate extraction and levy the applicable water charges.

Advertisement

The Bench further observed that the Delhi Jal Board had failed to demonstrate prompt and effective enforcement action against the defaulting establishments. It noted that only one final reminder notice had been placed on record and that the status report did not disclose whether similar notices had been issued to all remaining defaulters.

Taking note of the assurance given by counsel for the Delhi Jal Board that expeditious action would now be taken, the Tribunal granted four weeks to submit a fresh compliance report.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 3.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts