NGT pulls up Delhi Jal Board over slow compliance on groundwater monitoring

Advertisement

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of compliance by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in regulating groundwater extraction by hotels and guest houses in Delhi's Paharganj area.

Advertisement

The Bench, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member, was hearing a matter concerning the alleged illegal extraction of groundwater by hotels, guest houses and other commercial establishments operating in Paharganj.

Advertisement

During the hearing, the DJB informed the Tribunal that of the 555 hotels and guest houses under consideration, only 162 establishments had installed digital water meters and piezometers. The remaining 393 establishments continue to extract groundwater without measurement through the mandatory devices.

The Tribunal observed that despite more than three months having passed since its earlier directions, compliance remained unsatisfactory. It noted that without the installation of piezometers, the quantity of groundwater extracted cannot be accurately measured, making it difficult to regulate extraction and levy the applicable water charges.

Advertisement

The Bench further observed that the Delhi Jal Board had failed to demonstrate prompt and effective enforcement action against the defaulting establishments. It noted that only one final reminder notice had been placed on record and that the status report did not disclose whether similar notices had been issued to all remaining defaulters.

Taking note of the assurance given by counsel for the Delhi Jal Board that expeditious action would now be taken, the Tribunal granted four weeks to submit a fresh compliance report.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 3.