NGT questions basis of flood plain zoning along Ganga

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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday sought clarification from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) regarding the basis adopted for demarcating the Flood Plain Zone (FPZ) of the River Ganga in a matter concerning alleged construction activity near the river.

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The case was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member.

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The applicant raised concerns over construction allegedly being carried out by Sri Vaari Chemicals Private Limited near the River Ganga, claiming that it violated restrictions imposed for the protection of the river and its flood plains.

During the hearing, the NMCG informed the Tribunal that it had sought updated information on flood plain demarcation from the District Ganga Committee, Varanasi.

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The NMCG also stated that it had requested the Uttar Pradesh Government to undertake the necessary hydrological and technical studies for the demarcation of flood plains corresponding to 1-in-5-year and 1-in-25-year return periods.

The Tribunal observed that the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, does not define the term “Active Flood Plain” and directed the NMCG to clarify the basis on which it had sought demarcation of flood plains for the 1-in-5-year and 1-in-25-year return periods.

The Tribunal further noted that although the NMCG had referred to the Technical Guidelines on Flood Plain Zoning issued by the Central Water Commission in July 2025, the guidelines had not been placed on record. The NMCG was granted four weeks to submit the relevant documents.

The Tribunal also allowed the applicant’s plea to implead the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission as respondents in the matter.

The case has been listed for further hearing on September 21.