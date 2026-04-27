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Home / Delhi / NGT reiterates 10-day limit for events in Delhi parks

NGT reiterates 10-day limit for events in Delhi parks

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal has said the authorities in Delhi should ensure that designated parks are not used to hold events for more than 10 days a month in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order.

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The green body was hearing a case about the alleged illegal installation of swings and commercial mismanagement of a district park in Rohini. It had earlier asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a report after conducting a spot inspection.

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In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said the committee had submitted its report, according to which the park was found vacant and no activity of any kind was observed.

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“At one of the places within the ground, a heap of solid waste was lying. Further, after local inquiry, it came to knowledge that the ground belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and is being given for mela/festivals from time to time,” the bench said, citing the report.

It directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take appropriate action for clearing the solid waste.

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“The Supreme Court in the matter of MC Mehta versus Union of India and others (2009) has held that a designated park cannot be allotted for other purposes for more than 10 days in a month. The order is required to be duly followed by the authorities concerned,” the tribunal said.

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