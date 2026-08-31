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Home / Delhi / NGT seeks SDM response over eight illegal borewells

NGT seeks SDM response over eight illegal borewells

The DJB told the tribunal that illegal boring and groundwater extraction was still taking place at eight locations.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:19 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Illegal groundwater extraction in parts of North Delhi remains unresolved, with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking a response from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned after eight illegal borewells were found in areas,including Roop Nagar, Kamla Nagar and Gujranwala Town.The matter came up before a bench headed by NGT Chairman Justice Prakash Srivastava after the Delhi Jal Board submitted its report on an application filed by Rashi Sharma seeking compliance with the tribunal’s November 11, 2025, order.
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The DJB told the tribunal that illegal boring and groundwater extraction was still taking place at eight locations. Its report identified five illegal borewells in Roop Nagar — two in Kamla Nagar and one in Gujranwala Town.

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The report also stated that several premises operating illegal borewells had been identified. The DJB said it had written to the SDM concerned several times, requesting necessary action.

The tribunal, after considering the DJB report, made the concerned SDM a party to the proceedings and directed the officer to file an affidavit on the matter.

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The tribunal is scheduled to hear the case next on September 16.

The proceedings also noted the allegation that the November 11, 2025, order had still not been complied with, while unauthorised groundwater extraction continued in several locations.

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