Home / Delhi / NGT seeks updated report on groundwater use by Noida, Greater Noida projects

NGT seeks updated report on groundwater use by Noida, Greater Noida projects

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:39 AM Nov 02, 2025 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida and Greater Noida Authorities to submit an updated verification report on groundwater use by real estate projects within four weeks.

The direction came during a hearing before a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member).

The Tribunal was reviewing compliance with its earlier order dated July 29, 2025, which pertained to 63 construction projects examined by a Joint Committee.

The Committee had earlier reported that 22 projects did not use groundwater. However, the Tribunal noted that 14 of these 22 projects had not provided documentary proof of their water sources to the Member Secretary, UPPCB and the Noida, Greater Noida Authorities.

Despite earlier directions, the Tribunal observed that while the UPPCB had filed a response on October 25, no verification report had been received from the Noida and Greater Noida Authorities.

During the hearing, Senior Counsel for the Greater Noida Authority informed the Tribunal that notices had been issued to all the projects concerned and that 12 of them were yet to submit their records.

Taking note of the submissions, the Bench granted a final extension of four weeks to the UPPCB and the Noida, Greater Noida Authorities to file the updated verification report.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on January 27, 2026

