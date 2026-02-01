DT
PT
Home / Delhi / NGT takes cognisance of unbarricaded crater

NGT takes cognisance of unbarricaded crater

The crater is 60-80 ft deep and spread over 6-7 acres is located at 20, Manohar Lal Khurana Marg, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday took cognisance of a complaint regarding a massive excavation crater that has been left for over a decade causing environmental hazards at the Central Square Complex (also known as DCM Flatted Factory Complex).

The crater is 60-80 ft deep and spread over 6-7 acres is located at 20, Manohar Lal Khurana Marg, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi.

The Principal Bench of NGT directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to conduct a spot inspection, ascertain compliance with environmental norms and take appropriate action.

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member, on February 10. The applicants alleged that the massive excavation crater has remained unbarricaded and abandoned for 12-18 years within the complex premises. It was also alleged that the crater has turned into a contaminated water body, posing risks to public health, groundwater and the surrounding ecology.  Further, it was alleged that continuous sewage discharge, expired environmental clearance, illegal tree felling, illegal borewell operations and violation of environmental clearance conditions required proper barricading and warning signage.

After considering the submissions, the tribunal observed that the matter raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms. It issued notice to the respondents to file their replies by affidavit and also directed DPCC to conduct a spot inspection, ascertain compliance with environmental norms and take appropriate action.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 20.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

