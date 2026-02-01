NGT takes cognisance of unbarricaded crater

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday took cognisance of a complaint regarding a massive excavation crater that has been left for over a decade causing environmental hazards at the Central Square Complex (also known as DCM Flatted Factory Complex).

The crater is 60-80 ft deep and spread over 6-7 acres is located at 20, Manohar Lal Khurana Marg, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi.

The Principal Bench of NGT directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to conduct a spot inspection, ascertain compliance with environmental norms and take appropriate action.

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member, on February 10. The applicants alleged that the massive excavation crater has remained unbarricaded and abandoned for 12-18 years within the complex premises. It was also alleged that the crater has turned into a contaminated water body, posing risks to public health, groundwater and the surrounding ecology. Further, it was alleged that continuous sewage discharge, expired environmental clearance, illegal tree felling, illegal borewell operations and violation of environmental clearance conditions required proper barricading and warning signage.

After considering the submissions, the tribunal observed that the matter raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms. It issued notice to the respondents to file their replies by affidavit and also directed DPCC to conduct a spot inspection, ascertain compliance with environmental norms and take appropriate action.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 20.