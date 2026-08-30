NGT upholds Rs 10L environmental compensation on denim dyeing unit

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, has dismissed an appeal challenging the imposition of Environmental Damage Compensation (EDC) of Rs 10 lakh by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on an industrial unit found engaged in denim cloth processing, washing and dyeing without requisite environmental clearances.

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The appellant had challenged the DPCC order dated July 17, 2025, imposing environmental compensation of Rs 10 lakh. The appellant had earlier also challenged a show-cause notice issued by DPCC, but the Tribunal had rejected that challenge in its order dated February 11.

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During the hearing, the appellant argued that the first floor of the premises had been sealed, and therefore, the remaining floors could be used. It was also submitted that a washing machine seized during the inspection was a commonly used item and did not conclusively establish that dyeing activity was being carried out.

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The appellant further submitted that the activity involved dyeing of turbans and dupattas, and not jeans, and that he was professionally engaged as a “Rangrej”.

The Tribunal, however, examined the joint inspection report prepared by officials of the MCD, DPCC, BSES, Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Police. The joint inspection team had been constituted by the DPCC on May 3, 2023.

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The inspection report specifically recorded the nature of the industrial activity as “denim cloth processing with washing & dyeing” and stated that the unit was operating without the requisite consent.

The inspection team also found that the unit was engaged in denim cloth dyeing and processing and that trade effluent generated during washing activity was being discharged directly into the sewer without treatment.

The report further recorded that processed, sun-dried cloth was found stored on the first floor and that access to the washing and dyeing unit had allegedly been created through a bypass door despite sealing arrangements. The MCD subsequently sealed portions of the premises, while the DJB and BSES disconnected water and electricity connections from the floors.

The DPCC had issued a show-cause notice dated May 21, 2025, stating that the activity fell under the red category, having high water pollution potential, and was being carried out in a non-conforming area without the requisite clearances.

The Tribunal noted that the appellant had not submitted any reply to the show-cause notice. It further found that the DPCC had imposed the Rs 10 lakh environmental compensation after following the principles of natural justice.

Rejecting the appellant’s arguments, the Tribunal observed that the proceedings concerned the imposition of environmental compensation and not merely sealing of the premises. The Tribunal also held that the appellant’s profession as a “Rangrej” did not justify carrying out a red category industrial activity in a non-conforming area without the necessary environmental clearances.

The Tribunal concluded that no error had been committed by the DPCC in passing the impugned order and that there was no ground for interference.

Accordingly, the appeal was dismissed as devoid of merit. At the request of the appellant, the Tribunal granted him four months’ time to deposit the Rs 10 lakh environmental compensation imposed by the DPCC.