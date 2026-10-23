NHAI deploys anti-smog guns, mechanical sweepers to tackle winter pollution in Delhi-NCR

In a stepped-up effort to curb air pollution and improve the air quality ahead of winter, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed several measures, including around 60 water sprinklers and tankers, 14 anti-smog guns, 23 mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs), two tractor-mounted broomers and over 900 workers across National Highways and Expressways in Delhi-NCR.

Additionally, 13 mechanical road sweeping machines are operating along 157 km of National Highway stretches in the region as part of the pollution-control drive.

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Alok Deepankar, Member (Technical), NHAI, reviewed the measures and directed field teams to ensure the full deployment of equipment and manpower, regular water sprinkling, the operation of anti-smog guns and daily mechanical sweeping. He also stressed strict compliance with the norms prescribed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including covering construction materials, maintaining dust-free road surfaces and intensifying mitigation measures in accordance with the applicable stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

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NHAI officials have been directed to monitor pollution-control activities daily and submit progress reports accompanied by geo-tagged photographs to ensure effective implementation on the ground.

As part of its environmental initiatives, NHAI planted around 9.80 lakh plants in the National Capital Region during the financial year 2025-26, exceeding its target of 9.52 lakh. The plantations recorded survival rates of over 90 per cent, according to the authority.

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The authority has also promoted sustainable waste utilisation by using around 13.58 lakh tonnes of inert material from Delhi's landfill sites in embankment construction along the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and DND-Sohna corridors.

The review also assessed major road infrastructure projects, including UER-II, the Dwarka Expressway, the DND-Sohna Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which are aimed at easing traffic congestion and reducing vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR.

Deepankar emphasised the need to expedite proposed decongestion projects and ensure the prompt resolution of public complaints received through the Green Delhi app and social media platforms.