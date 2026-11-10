NHAI imposes Rs 15 lakh penalty on Bijwasan toll plaza agency, recommends contract suspension

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on the user fee collection agency operating at Bijwasan Toll Plaza on NH-248BB, and initiated proceedings for suspension of its contract following an alleged physical altercation between its personnel and commuters.

The action comes after an incident on November 5, wherein fee plaza personnel were involved in a confrontation with road users, prompting the authority to take disciplinary action against the agency, M/s Riddhi Siddhi Associates.

The NHAI in a statement said it had issued a show-cause notice to the agency on the same day as the incident and imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh for serious misconduct by its personnel. It has also initiated proceedings recommending the immediate suspension of the contract awarded to the agency for operating the fee plaza.

The authority said further action, including debarment of the agency, would be considered in accordance with the applicable contractual provisions.

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Reiterating its commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of highway commuters, NHAI said the safety, dignity and convenience of National Highway users remained its utmost priority. It emphasised that personnel deployed at fee plazas were required to maintain discipline and deal with commuters in a courteous and professional manner.

“Any form of misbehaviour, intimidation, harassment or physical assault against road users is strictly unacceptable,” the authority said, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct at fee plazas. It added that stringent action would be taken against agencies found responsible for such incidents.