NHAI launches barrier-free MLFF tolling at Daulatpura toll plaza on Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully launched the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based tolling system at the Daulatpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan. The rollout marks a significant shift towards barrier-less tolling with minimal human intervention, allowing vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping and ensuring uninterrupted traffic movement.

Advertisement

Following the launch at Daulatpura, the NHAI has also outlined plans to transition other toll plazas at Shahjahanpur and Manoharpur to MLFF system, making commuting on the busy Delhi-Jaipur section seamless and barrier-free.

Advertisement

The MLFF system integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with the existing FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection framework to enable seamless and automated deduction of user fees. The initiative is aligned with the Government of India’s broader objective of leveraging technology to enhance citizen-centric services, improve Ease of Living, and strengthen Ease of Doing Business.

Advertisement

This deployment comes after earlier successful implementations of MLFF-based tolling at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat and at the Mundka Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi. According to NHAI, these implementations have demonstrated substantial improvements in traffic flow, eliminating waiting times at toll plazas while also contributing to fuel savings and reduced vehicular emissions.

The authority has emphasised that maintaining sufficient FASTag balance is essential for uninterrupted travel under the MLFF system. In cases where a FASTag is invalid, inactive, or has insufficient balance, an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) will be issued for non-payment of user fees. Such users are required to clear the applicable toll within 72 hours of e-Notice, failing which the amount will be charged at twice the normal rate for the respective vehicle category.

Advertisement

Users can access and pay e-Notices through the designated portal, while also having the option to raise grievances within the stipulated 72-hour window. Authorities have further warned that non-payment of e-Notices may result in blacklisting of FASTag and restriction of other vehicle-related services through the VAHAN platform. The enforcement of the e-Notice system has already been implemented by the authorities.

The NHAI stated that implementation of MLFF will help strengthen the tolling ecosystem by enhancing transparency, reducing operational costs associated with setting up of physical toll plazas and improving overall efficiency in toll operations across the country.