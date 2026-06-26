NHAI to deploy AI-based ATMS across 1,205 km Delhi-NCR highways at Rs 238 cr

In a major initiative to create smart, safe, and digitally connected National Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will implement an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) across the National Highway network in a phased, zone-wise manner at an estimated cost of Rs 238.2 crore.

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According to officials, in the first phase, NHAI will deploy and upgrade ATMS infrastructure across 1,205 km of National Highways in Delhi-NCR. Under this, around 408 km of National Highway stretches will be covered through full-scale implementation of all ATMS components, while around 797 km of existing ATMS-enabled corridors will be upgraded with Video Incident Detection and Enforcement Systems (VIDES) to strengthen monitoring and enforcement capabilities.

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The project will cover important National Highway corridors across Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions, including Rewari, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Dwarka, Baghpat and Bhiwani. Key stretches include the Delhi–Gurgaon–Kotputli (NH-48), Delhi–Meerut Expressway (NE-3), Delhi–Saharanpur (NH-709B), Meerut–Muzaffarnagar (NH-58), Meerut–Bulandshahar (NH-235), Meerut–Najibabad (NH-119), Delhi–Faridabad–KMP corridor, Baghpat–Shamli bypass, Panipat–Shamli, Shamli–Muzaffarnagar, and several strategic corridors in Haryana, including NH-148B, NH-152, NH-152G and the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra packages.

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The ATMS will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced analytics and integrated command-and-control centres to enable real-time traffic monitoring, faster incident response, improved enforcement, seamless dissemination of commuter information and data-driven decision-making.

Key components of the ATMS ecosystem include Traffic Monitoring Camera Systems (TMCS) for round-the-clock surveillance, Video Incident Detection and Enforcement Systems (VIDES) for automated detection of traffic violations and road incidents, Vehicle Actuated Speed Displays (VASD) to alert drivers about overspeeding, Variable Message Signboards (VMS) for real-time traffic and safety updates, and a high-speed Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) communication backbone. The system will also be integrated with the e-Challan platform to facilitate digital enforcement of traffic violations.

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The ATMS infrastructure will further be integrated with the NHAI Data Lake, Rajmargyatra Mobile App, and the National Highway Helpline (1033) to strengthen incident management and enhance commuter services.

A key feature of the initiative is the establishment of a multi-tier Command and Control Centre (CCC) architecture comprising local, regional and national control centres. A regional ATMS command and control centre will be set up at Sohna in Delhi-NCR to serve as the zonal hub for corridor monitoring, supervisory control, incident response coordination and centralized data aggregation. In addition, local ATMS control centres will be established at intervals of approximately 75–100 km to ensure real-time monitoring and swift operational response.

By harnessing AI and digital technologies, NHAI aims to integrate global best practices into the development and operation of India’s National Highway network, improving road safety, operational efficiency and the overall travel experience for highway users.