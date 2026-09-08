NHRC flags Delhi University hostel shortage, seeks time-bound plan from Delhi Govt, UGC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Delhi Government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to prepare a comprehensive, time-bound action plan to address the shortage of hostel accommodation for Delhi University students, particularly those coming from outside the national capital.

The NHRC bench, headed by member Priyank Kanoongo, has asked the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the UGC Chairman to coordinate with Delhi University and submit a specific and action-oriented report within four weeks. The NHRC has fixed October 15 as the deadline.

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The intervention follows a complaint filed in 2025 by The Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation, which raised concerns over the lack of adequate and affordable hostel accommodation for Delhi University students.

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The complaint pointed out that the Delhi University has around 72,000 undergraduate students, while hostel facilities remain inadequate. Students from outside Delhi are consequently often dependent on expensive paying-guest accommodation or private rented premises, adding to their financial burden and potentially affecting their education and well-being.

The NHRC had taken up the matter on September 30, 2025, under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and sought an action taken report from the authorities concerned.

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After the requisite response was delayed, the Commission issued a reminder and subsequently took on record the response submitted by Delhi University.

The university stated that its undergraduate programmes are offered through 65 constituent/affiliated colleges and acknowledged accommodation difficulties faced by students coming from outside Delhi. It also referred to the need for infrastructure improvement, including additional and new hostel facilities.

However, the NHRC found that the response did not adequately address the central issue of the hostel shortage.

The commission noted that there was no clear assessment of existing hostel capacity, the actual shortfall, additional capacity required, the need for new hostels, financial responsibilities, or a definite implementation timeline.

NHRC asks Delhi, UGC to map hostel needs college-wise

The Commission has now directed the Chief Secretary and UGC Chairman to work with Delhi University on a consolidated plan covering both existing and proposed hostel infrastructure.

The plan is required to assess:

-Existing hostel capacity and infrastructure

-Scope for renovation, upgrade and expansion of existing facilities

-Requirement and feasibility of new or additional hostels

-College-wise hostel requirements

-Proposed interventions

-Institutional and financial responsibilities

-A clear implementation timeline

The NHRC has also made it clear that addressing the shortage should not be limited to constructing new hostels. The authorities have been asked to examine whether existing facilities can be renovated, upgraded, expanded or otherwise augmented to increase accommodation.

Commission’s proceedings have thus moved from seeking an explanation from the university to demanding a concrete institutional roadmap with defined responsibilities and deadlines.

The intervention also frames hostel accommodation as an issue linked to students’ access to higher education, particularly for those who must relocate to Delhi for admission. The Commission has emphasised that access to higher education should extend beyond admission itself and be supported by adequate and affordable residential facilities.

The Delhi government, UGC and Delhi University will now have to place their consolidated action plan before the NHRC by October 15.