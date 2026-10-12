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Home / Delhi / NHRC Foundation Day: 'Courts must intervene when constitutional rights are violated,' says CJI Surya Kant

NHRC Foundation Day: 'Courts must intervene when constitutional rights are violated,' says CJI Surya Kant

'The influence of a human rights institution does not come from the coercive force of its orders, but from the credibility it earns over time'

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:43 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant speaks to the media on the INDIA bloc's protest march, in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday underscored the need for constitutional courts to intervene to protect fundamental rights of citizens even as he appreciated the role of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for its timely interventions to investigate complaints of human rights violations.

"Courts must intervene when constitutional rights are violated. Human Rights Commissions must investigate complaints, identify systemic failures and ensure that concerns which may otherwise remain invisible receive institutional attention," the CJI said, addressing the NHRC’s 33rd Foundation Day celebrations.

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While constitutional courts exercised robust writ jurisdictions under Articles 32 and 226 of the Constitution to enforce remedies, human rights commissions possessed vital fact-finding machinery, he said.

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“People sometimes say that the Commission can only recommend and cannot command. But I would offer an alternative perspective … Its purpose is not to stop the waves of injustice, but to cast a guiding light for those adrift in the darkness … The influence of a human rights institution does not come from the coercive force of its orders, but from the credibility it earns over time," the CJI noted.

The human rights bodies were uniquely equipped to initiate independent inquiries, assess administrative deficiencies on the ground, and elevate grievances of marginalised communities who often lack the resources to access formal litigation, Justice Kant said.

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He hailed the NHRC for growing into a "trusted address" for the aggrieved, saying the true measure of a human rights institution was not only the number of cases it decides, but if it could be heard by those least able to make themselves heard.

"Thirty-three years ago, the Parliament created this Commission to stand guard over human dignity. In the years since, it has grown from a new idea into a trusted address for the aggrieved," the CJI said. He also praised NHRC’s impressive high disposal rate of 98 per cent.

NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian said the CJI’s office was put to ‘Agni Pariksha’ every minute.

"The office of the Chief Justice of India has become the single most important, the most powerful, the most vibrant, and at the same time, the most vulnerable office in the country. It is an office which is put to the test of fire, Agni Pariksha, every day, nay, every minute, not necessarily by sacred souls at all times," the NHRC Chairperson said.

CJI Kant noted that the NHRC has decided to mark the event with a conference on water.

"India itself has made astronomical efforts to expand access to drinking water, including through the provision of household tap connections in rural areas. That progress deserves commendation. But the next question must be a more demanding one: Is the water safe, reliable and available when the family needs it?" he said.

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