NHRC questions Meta’s AI role in ‘child abuse ads’

The National Human Rights Commission questioned Meta regarding its role as an intermediary in a case involving paid advertisements on Instagram that allegedly facilitated access to child sexual abuse material. The Commission asked whether the social media giant’s expanding artificial intelligence and algorithmic functions push it beyond the status of a passive intermediary.

In an order issued on September 2, the Commission requested specific, point-wise action taken reports from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Delhi Police within two weeks.

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The case originates from media reports cited in the order, which alleged that paid Instagram advertisements containing terms like “rape video” and “child video” directed users to Telegram channels where such material was sold. The reports stated that these advertisements bypassed Meta’s review mechanism and stayed online despite user complaints until journalists alerted the company.

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The Commission stated that these allegations, if proven, raise serious concerns regarding child sexual exploitation, the circulation and monetisation of child abuse material, and potential organised criminal networks. It ordered authorities to examine the matter under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Information Technology Act, and the relevant intermediary framework.

The Commission specifically asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology whether authorities reported the alleged offences to the Special Juvenile Police Unit or local police under Section 19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, which mandates reporting. If officials failed to report the matter, the ministry must identify the responsible officer or authority and outline the disciplinary action taken against them.

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The Commission also referenced a Supreme Court ruling in Just Rights for Children Alliance and Another versus S Harish and Others. That judgment emphasised prompt reporting, the preservation of electronic evidence, coordinated investigations, and the rescue and protection of child victims. It noted that Section 79 of the Information Technology Act does not automatically exempt an entity from its legal duties under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Furthermore, the Commission reviewed a supplementary complaint featuring screenshots of artificial intelligence tools provided by Meta. The complainant argued that these tools help users generate content ideas, design formats, write captions, build calls to action, plan posting schedules, boost audience engagement, and secure monetisation.

This evidence led the Commission to investigate whether a platform that uses its own systems to generate, modify, curate, recommend, amplify, or monetise content can still qualify simply as an intermediary. The Commission clarified that Meta’s legal classification depends on its actual operational functions, degree of involvement, and level of control, rather than its official title.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting must evaluate whether these active functions subject Meta to the regulatory rules governing publishers or online curated content publishers under Rules 2(1)(q), 2(1)(s), and 2(1)(u) of the Information Technology Rules of 2021.

The Delhi Police received a two-week deadline to submit a comprehensive report detailing its investigative steps and any information exchanged with Telegram.

The Commission instructed all respondents to provide detailed answers backed by contemporaneous records, avoiding vague statements regarding standard intermediary compliance.