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Home / Delhi / NHRC takes tough note of selling ‘re-labelled’ expired food products

NHRC takes tough note of selling ‘re-labelled’ expired food products

Directs six authorities to submit action taken report within two weeks

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of allegations that expired packaged food and beverages were being re-labelled and pushed back into the market from a premises in Delhi’s Okhla area. It has directed six authorities, including the Centre, FSSAI and Delhi Police, to submit an action taken report (ATR) within two weeks.

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Acting under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the Commission issued notices to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi Food Safety Department, Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi.

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The authorities have been asked to investigate the allegations and report back to the Commission within two weeks.

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The action follows a complaint alleging that expired packaged food and consumer products were being tampered with by removing or concealing original expiry dates and affixing fabricated labels carrying fake expiry dates and product details before reintroducing them into the market. The complaint mentions several packaged food and beverage brands and alleges that the products were subjected to fraudulent re-labelling.

The Commission observed that, if established, such organised tampering amounts to a grave act of food fraud involving deception, misbranding and misrepresentation. It noted that the alleged practice could compromise consumer safety, particularly for children, elderly persons and other vulnerable groups, while also indicating the possible existence of organised networks involved in the storage, re-labelling and distribution of expired food products.

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The NHRC has directed the Food Safety Department of the Delhi Government and the FSSAI to take measures to detect and curb fraudulent re-labelling of expired food products and undertake inspections and enforcement drives across manufacturers, warehouses, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and storage facilities dealing in packaged food.

It has also called for a comprehensive investigation to identify and dismantle organised networks involved in expiry label tampering and counterfeit packaging, besides initiating stringent legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act and other applicable laws wherever violations are established.

The development came hours after NHRC member and former National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo shared details of the operation on X.

“Selling Bournvita and Maggi with fake labelling is an attack on India’s children!!” he wrote, adding that a raid in Okhla had uncovered a gang allegedly printing fake expiry dates and nutrition value charts before affixing counterfeit labels on products. “The operation is ongoing; remaining information to follow,” he said.

Kanoongo also shared a video from the premises, where he is seen inspecting packaged food items carrying duplicate labels and seeking details from officials present during the inspection.

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