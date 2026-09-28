NIA court sentences 4 ISIS operatives to 5-6 years RI in ‘Voice of Hind’ terror conspiracy case

A special NIA court in Delhi on Monday sentenced four operatives of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS in connection with the ‘Voice of Hind’ terror conspiracy case.

Umar Nisar alias Qasim Khurasani (A-1), Rameez Ahmad Lone (A-2) and Tanveer Ahmad Bhat (A-3) have each been sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment, while Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi (A-5) has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment, along with fines of Rs 36,000, Rs 31,000, Rs 23,000 and Rs 9,000 respectively.

Advertisement

All sentences will run concurrently. The four accused had been convicted by the special court on September 17.

Advertisement

The court found them guilty of criminal conspiracy and various offences under the UAPA and IPC related to dissemination and propagation of ISIS material, radicalisation and recruitment of youth, and furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation.

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state.

Advertisement

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones, along with ISIS cadres in India, created a network using pseudo online identities for dissemination of ISIS-related propaganda.

The organised online campaign was supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities.

NIA’s investigation revealed the involvement of cyber entities and their associates in the creation, editing, publication and dissemination of the India-centric ISIS propaganda magazine “Sawt-al-Hind” (The Voice of Hind) through online platforms.

The network was also involved in motivating and facilitating Indians for so-called “hijrat” (migration) to ISIS conflict theatres in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other areas.

During the investigation, NIA seized voluminous incriminating documents and digital material, including PDFs of “Voice of Hind”, posters of slain terrorists, radicalising literature, web links to ISIS propaganda, an ISIS-flag T-shirt, chats and audio recordings related to weapon procurement, media/ideological/psychological warfare material, and ISIS banners and flags.

The court found specific involvement of the four convicts in furthering the activities of ISIS.

A-1 was found involved in the dissemination and propagation of ISIS material through the ‘Voice of Hind’ magazine and Telegram and other online channels for radicalising and recruiting youth.

A-2 and A-3 were found involved in preaching ISIS ideology and radicalising and recruiting youth for joining ISIS.

A-5 was found involved in the publication and dissemination of articles for the ‘Voice of Hind’ magazine through Telegram channels and in propagating ISIS ideology and inviting youth to join ISIS.

NIA filed the chargesheet and four supplementary chargesheets against a total of eight accused persons.

The investigation established the involvement of the accused in the activities of the ISIS ‘Voice of Hind’ module and their role in furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organisation through online activities.

The trial against the remaining accused is continuing.