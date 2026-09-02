Niece ‘masterminds’ robbery, uncle stabbed to death in Rohini; four held

A family member allegedly turned mastermind in a robbery that ended with the murder of a 60-year-old man at his house in Rohini Sector 3, with the Delhi Police arresting four persons, including the victim’s niece and her gym trainer, within hours of the crime.

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The victim, identified as Rakesh Khanna, was alone at his first-floor residence when the accused allegedly entered the house to rob him. His wife had gone to the market.

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Police said Khanna resisted the robbers, following which they allegedly strangled him and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife. The accused then fled with cash, a mobile phone and other valuables.

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Khanna’s wife raised the alarm after returning home and finding him dead. A police team, along with senior officers and forensic experts, reached the spot and began examining the scene and CCTV footage from the area.

The investigation revealed that Khanna had no son and had sold his earlier house around five months ago before purchasing the Rohini property. Police suspect that information about the property sale and the victim’s financial position was known to his niece.

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Investigators subsequently zeroed in on the niece on the basis of CCTV footage and other inputs. She was allegedly found to have conspired with her gym trainer and two other associates to rob her uncle.

The four suspects were apprehended during raids conducted within hours of the murder, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed details of the plan to enter the house and commit the robbery. The situation turned violent when Khanna resisted, following which he was allegedly strangled and stabbed.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law, including murder and robbery. Efforts are underway to recover the stolen cash and valuables.

Further interrogation of the accused is in progress to establish the sequence of events and ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the crime.