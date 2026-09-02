DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Niece ‘masterminds’ robbery, uncle stabbed to death in Rohini; four held

Niece ‘masterminds’ robbery, uncle stabbed to death in Rohini; four held

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:38 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Thinkstock
Advertisement

A family member allegedly turned mastermind in a robbery that ended with the murder of a 60-year-old man at his house in Rohini Sector 3, with the Delhi Police arresting four persons, including the victim’s niece and her gym trainer, within hours of the crime.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Rakesh Khanna, was alone at his first-floor residence when the accused allegedly entered the house to rob him. His wife had gone to the market.

Advertisement

Police said Khanna resisted the robbers, following which they allegedly strangled him and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife. The accused then fled with cash, a mobile phone and other valuables.

Advertisement

Khanna’s wife raised the alarm after returning home and finding him dead. A police team, along with senior officers and forensic experts, reached the spot and began examining the scene and CCTV footage from the area.

The investigation revealed that Khanna had no son and had sold his earlier house around five months ago before purchasing the Rohini property. Police suspect that information about the property sale and the victim’s financial position was known to his niece.

Advertisement

Investigators subsequently zeroed in on the niece on the basis of CCTV footage and other inputs. She was allegedly found to have conspired with her gym trainer and two other associates to rob her uncle.

The four suspects were apprehended during raids conducted within hours of the murder, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed details of the plan to enter the house and commit the robbery. The situation turned violent when Khanna resisted, following which he was allegedly strangled and stabbed.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law, including murder and robbery. Efforts are underway to recover the stolen cash and valuables.

Further interrogation of the accused is in progress to establish the sequence of events and ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the crime.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts