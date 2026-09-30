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Home / Delhi / NIFT students bring home medals from WorldSkills Shanghai

NIFT students bring home medals from WorldSkills Shanghai

From fashion floors to digital screens

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Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Fashion, technology and retail converged on the global skills stage in Shanghai, where four National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) participants represented India across emerging creative disciplines, returning with two silver medals and a Medal for Excellence at the WorldSkills Competition 2026.

At the competition, held from September 23 to 26, Kovid Ajay Gangrade of NIFT Mumbai won silver in Digital Interactive Media Design, while Saniya Joshi of NIFT Panchkula secured silver in Retail Sales. Vidhi Niravkumar Suthar, a Fashion Design graduate from NIFT Gandhinagar, received a Medal for Excellence in Fashion Technology.

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The fourth NIFT participant, Anuja Ajay Vare of NIFT Bengaluru, competed in Visual Merchandising.

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The performances came at a competition that brought together more than 1,400 young competitors from around 68 countries and regions across 64 skills. India fielded its largest-ever contingent of 70 competitors across 63 skills, securing six silver medals and 20 Medals for Excellence.

For NIFT, the Shanghai outing also reflected how far fashion education has moved beyond garments and traditional design. Digital experiences, retail strategy, visual presentation and technology are increasingly becoming part of the skill set expected from professionals in the sector.

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Digital Interactive Media Design and Retail Sales were among the newer skill categories highlighted at this year's competition, putting students at the intersection of creativity, technology and consumer experience.

For Suthar, the Fashion Technology competition followed four months of intensive preparation at NIFT New Delhi under Prof (Dr) Monika Gupta and the institute's training team. Her preparation focused on technical precision, international standards and performing under competition conditions.

NIFT has participated in Fashion Technology at WorldSkills since 2011. The institute said its continued engagement with the competition gives students exposure to international occupational standards and emerging technologies, while allowing it to incorporate global practices into its training programmes.

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