Nigerian drug peddler held

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 08, 2025 IST
Photo for representation purpose only.
The Delhi Police have arrested a 50-year-old Nigerian national with MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, worth approximately Rs 45 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Peter Okwuchukwu Anaekpo, was nabbed following a week-long surveillance operation. Based on a tip-off, a police team tracked the movements of the accused using CCTV footage from various parts of Sagarpur, a police officer said.

On May 5, around 7.30 pm, the team laid a trap near Peter’s residence in West Sagarpur. He was intercepted while stepping out of his building and later identified during interrogation, the officer said. A subsequent search of his residence led to the recovery of crystal-like substances. The total quantity of the recovered MDMA was 103.8 grams.

