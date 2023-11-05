Nigerian held for duping woman of Rs 11L

PTI

New Delhi, November 4

A Nigerian national has been arrested for duping a Delhi woman of Rs 11.39 lakh by posing as a Navy officer, police said on Saturday.

Harmony Samuel (27), from Nigeria’s Benin City, was arrested on the instance of another accused Sunder Singh (22), from Chander Vihar in Dwarka, on Friday, they said.

A Delhi resident filed a complaint at the Dwarka Cyber Police station alleging that she was duped of Rs 11,39,000, police said.

The woman alleged that she received a message from Samuel on her Instagram account and the man introduced himself as a sea engineer from Norway, the police said.

The complainant said that the man proposed to her for marriage and told her that he wanted to send her some gifts and Euros from Norway. The accused told her that she would have to pay customs clearance charges for receiving the gifts, they said.

He also asked her to pay for his air tickets to come to India, following which she paid Rs 11,39,000 in the accounts given by Samuel, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Vardhan said Samuel duped several women by following the same modus operandi.