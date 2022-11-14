Nigerian held with heroin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

The Delhi Police have seized 50 grams of heroin from possession of a 36-year-old Nigerian national.

“On Friday, we received a tip-off regarding a drug supplier, who was a foreign national, coming to M-block, Mohan Garden,” DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

Identifying the arrested person as Obinna, the DCP said a trap was laid and around 11.45 pm he was apprehended with the contraband.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, the police officer said.