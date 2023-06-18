Nigerian national arrested for supplying drugs

PTI

New Delhi: A 27-year-old Nigerian national, Onyekachi Anya, was arrested from southeast Delhi for allegedly supplying drugs, the police said. Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) drug worth over Rs 1 crore was seized. The police had got a tip-off about the drug supply in southeast Delhi. PTI

Property dealer’s body found hanging in Delhi

New Delhi: A 51-year-old property dealer was found hanging from a tree at the Kamla Nehru ridge in north Delhi, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The victim, Kapil Sharma, a resident Civil Lines, was said to have suffered heavy financial losses and was under stress, the police said. PTI

Youth stabbed in Kalyanpuri, 1 arrested, another at large

New Delhi: An 18-year-old youth was stabbed on his hand and back at a park in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Saturday. The victim, Sandeep, informed the police that he was stabbed by one Bissu and his friend, the police said. Bissu has been arrested while the other one is at large. PTI

In Madhu Vihar, man stabs son over slow Internet

New Delhi: A 64-year-old man, Ashok Singh, in Madhu Vihar stabbed his 23-year-old son when he intervened in a fight between him and his wife. The police said the fight began when Ashok's wife was downloading a payment app and it took some time for the download. A case was being registered, the police said.