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Home / Delhi / Night-long sweep in Shahdara nets arms case, multiple arrests

Night-long sweep in Shahdara nets arms case, multiple arrests

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:20 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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A large-scale combing operation conducted by Shahdara district police during the intervening night of April 17 and 18 led to the registration of an Arms Act case, three excise cases involving the seizure of over 1,000 liquor bottles and quarters, and multiple preventive actions across Vivek Vihar and Seemapuri subdivisions, officials said on Sunday.

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The operation, codenamed ‘Vajrapaat 1.0’, was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena, with participation from local police teams and specialised units, including the Anti-Narcotics Cell, AATS, ASB Cell and technical surveillance teams.

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The DCP said in a statement that the drive aimed to target illegal arms carriers, illicit liquor suppliers, gamblers, narcotics traffickers and other anti-social elements, while also acting against repeat offenders and violators under relevant legal provisions.

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During the operation, one Arms Act case was registered at Anand Vihar police station, where an illegal knife was recovered from a known bad character identified as Ajay alias Lallu, a resident of Arya Nagar, he added.

In a parallel crackdown on illegal liquor, three cases under the Delhi Excise Act were registered following raids on bars and pubs. Police seized 10 country liquor quarter bottles in one case and eight liquor bottles in another, both in Anand Vihar. In a major recovery in Seemapuri, officials seized 750 quarters of country liquor and 250 quarters of English liquor from an accused identified as Vijay (45).

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