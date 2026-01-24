DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi shivers after rain as temperatures plunge, air quality improves slightly

Delhi shivers after rain as temperatures plunge, air quality improves slightly

Ayanagar coldest at 6°C

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:29 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People cross a road amid dense fog during a winter morning in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI file
Advertisement

Delhi on Saturday witnessed sharp drop in temperatures and a slight improvement in air quality after the spell of rain a day ago.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung station recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6°C, 0.1 degrees above the season’s normal, marking a sharp fall from Friday’s low of 13.7°C, which was the highest in four years.

Advertisement

Among the other major stations, Palam and Lodhi Road both saw minimum temperatures of 6.8°C, while The Ridge recorded 6.6°C and Ayanagar 6°C, the coldest.

Advertisement

The air quality saw a slight improvement on Saturday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 256, in the ‘poor’ category, against 293 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app.

The air quality was ‘poor’ at 29 stations while it was ‘very poor’ at four stations. The AQI data for three stations were not available while writing this report. Among the stations, Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 113.

Advertisement

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast Delhi’s air quality to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the next two days. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows that it is likely to be in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the ranges of 17 to 19°C and 6 to 8°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures will be near normal and the maximum temperatures will be 1.3 to 3.3°C below normal, it said.

The IMD has also predicted generally cloudy sky and shallow to moderate fog during morning hours, with strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts