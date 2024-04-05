Nine-day cleanliness drive

It is encouraging to learn that the Gurugram MC has initiated a nine-day campaign to enhance the sanitation standards in the city. Despite Gurugram’s designation as a Smart City, the level of cleanliness has not matched the expected standards. This initiative demonstrates MC’s dedication to improving the quality of life for residents and sets a precedent for effective urban management and sustainability practices. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

South Delhi residents grapple with power cuts

Residents of Chandan Hola in south Delhi are dissatisfied as daily power outages continue to plague the area, causing inconvenience to the people. Despite lodging multiple complaints throughout the day, the underlying issue has not been resolved. The most recent power cut, lasting five hours, had left residents exasperated, with many expressing their disappointment at the lack of effective solutions. The inconvenience caused by the persistent outages has become a source of discontent among the community, highlighting the urgent need for a permanent solution to the recurring power problems in Chandan Hola. Rajiv, Chandan Hola (New Delhi)

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

