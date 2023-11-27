16 flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

As many as 16 flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted on Monday evening due to bad weather, according to an official.

The flights were diverted between 1800 and 2000 hours.

The official said ten flights were diverted to Jaipur, three to Lucknow, two to Amritsar and one to Ahmedabad.

Another official said five Air India flights were diverted. Among them, a flight coming from Sydney was diverted to Jaipur. — with PTI