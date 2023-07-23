Nine-year-old feared drowned in Yamuna

PTI

New Delhi, July 22

A nine-year-old boy was feared drowned in the Yamuna stretch in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, the police said on Saturday.

Efforts are underway to trace him, they said. The incident took place on Friday evening when Mohammad Ahsan and his friend Rajkumar were swimming in the river, a senior police officer said.

As Ahsan suddenly slipped into deep waters, two persons — Rohit and Alam — who were on the bank, jumped into the river but failed to rescue him, the officer said.

On being informed, the police came to the spot and started a search operation. Fire personnel and four divers have been deployed to trace the boy, the police said.

The statements of Ahsan’s father, Rajkumar, Rohit and Alam have been recorded, the police said.