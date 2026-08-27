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Home / Delhi / Nirman Vihar to get 500-m skywalk linking four areas

Nirman Vihar to get 500-m skywalk linking four areas

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:32 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A 500-m skywalk is planned at the busy Nirman Vihar intersection on Vikas Marg in East Delhi, with the proposed structure set to connect four directions and allow pedestrians to cross without stepping onto the road.

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The skywalk will link areas towards Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur, Preet Vihar and V3S Mall and Laxmi Nagar District Centre. It is being planned as the first skywalk in trans-Yamuna Delhi to connect four colonies in this manner.

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The Public Works Department (PWD) will conduct a drone survey of the site before preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Officials have set a target of completing the survey within a month. The survey will assess the road width, traffic movement and suitable locations for lifts and escalators.

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The need for the project comes from the heavy pedestrian movement around Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar and adjoining commercial areas. The locality has a metro station, mall and bus stops, drawing thousands of people every day. During peak hours, pedestrians crossing the road add to congestion at the junction.

A foot overbridge already exists at the intersection through the metro station, but it is mainly used by metro passengers. The proposed skywalk is expected to provide a safer crossing option for people travelling by buses and other modes as well.

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The structure is planned to have safety railings, lighting and shelters against rain and sunlight.

“Laxmi Nagar and Nirman Vihar have a large number of pedestrians crossing the road. The junction has been made signal-free, so traffic jams occur when people cross. To avoid this, a modern skywalk has been planned,” said Dr Anil Goyal, chairman, District Development Committee, East District.

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