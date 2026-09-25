DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / NITI-Aayog style DITI to be Delhi’s new policy engine

NITI-Aayog style DITI to be Delhi’s new policy engine

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:44 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The proposal follows CM Rekha Gupta’s Budget 2026-27 announcement of the project, for which Rs 59 crore has been earmarked.
Advertisement

Delhi is preparing to overhaul the institutional machinery through which it designs, evaluates and coordinates its policies, with the government proposing the Delhi Institute for Transformation and Innovation (DITI) along the lines of the Centre’s NITI Aayog.

The Planning Department has sent a Cabinet note seeking nod for the proposed institution, making this more than a change of nomenclature. DITI is envisaged as a policy and research body that would feed data and impact assessments and long-term planning into government decision-making. The proposal follows CM Rekha Gupta’s Budget 2026-27 announcement of the project, for which Rs 59 crore has been earmarked.

Advertisement

The proposed body is expected to undertake policy research, analytical studies and impact assessments, while helping departments set development strategies and sectoral targets and strengthen monitoring and evaluation.

Advertisement

A senior government official told The Tribune, “This is going to be be government’s own think tank, directly affecting how Delhi’s major public programmes are judged — from infrastructure and urban development to health, education and welfare — by moving the emphasis on whether a scheme delivers measurable outcomes, rather than merely whether it has been implemented.”

DITI’s mandate is proposed to cover 8 areas, economy and finance; environment and ecology; health; social sector; education; urban development and infrastructure; sustainable development goals; and IT and data analytics.

Advertisement

As per the proposal, the CM will chair DITI, while the Vice-Chairperson will be appointed by the CM. All Delhi ministers, the Chief Secretary, DDA Vice-Chairperson, MCD Commissioner and NDMC Chairperson are proposed to be members.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts