NITI-Aayog style DITI to be Delhi’s new policy engine

Delhi is preparing to overhaul the institutional machinery through which it designs, evaluates and coordinates its policies, with the government proposing the Delhi Institute for Transformation and Innovation (DITI) along the lines of the Centre’s NITI Aayog.

The Planning Department has sent a Cabinet note seeking nod for the proposed institution, making this more than a change of nomenclature. DITI is envisaged as a policy and research body that would feed data and impact assessments and long-term planning into government decision-making. The proposal follows CM Rekha Gupta’s Budget 2026-27 announcement of the project, for which Rs 59 crore has been earmarked.

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The proposed body is expected to undertake policy research, analytical studies and impact assessments, while helping departments set development strategies and sectoral targets and strengthen monitoring and evaluation.

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A senior government official told The Tribune, “This is going to be be government’s own think tank, directly affecting how Delhi’s major public programmes are judged — from infrastructure and urban development to health, education and welfare — by moving the emphasis on whether a scheme delivers measurable outcomes, rather than merely whether it has been implemented.”

DITI’s mandate is proposed to cover 8 areas, economy and finance; environment and ecology; health; social sector; education; urban development and infrastructure; sustainable development goals; and IT and data analytics.

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As per the proposal, the CM will chair DITI, while the Vice-Chairperson will be appointed by the CM. All Delhi ministers, the Chief Secretary, DDA Vice-Chairperson, MCD Commissioner and NDMC Chairperson are proposed to be members.