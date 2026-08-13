Nitin Nabin calls on youth to lead India towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047

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Nabin paid tributes to the country’s freedom fighters and martyrs, including Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt. Referring to the National War Memorial and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Kartavya Path, he said the site served as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom and the honour of the Tricolour.

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He also invoked the abrogation of Article 370, saying questions had been raised in 2011 over hoisting the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir, but the flag now flies there with “honour, pride and dignity”. He described this as a matter of pride for Indians.

The BJP chief said the country would celebrate its 80th Independence Day alongside the completion of 150 years of “Vande Mataram”. He said the rendition of “Vande Mataram” from the Red Fort would connect the country’s freedom struggle with the resolve to build a developed India.

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Nabin said the youth must not only work towards making India a developed nation by 2047, but also aspire to make it a “Vishwaguru” and lead the world. He urged young Indians to use the Tricolour campaign as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the country’s future.

He further said this year’s “Surya-Path Tiranga” campaign would seek to see the National Flag flying across the world, describing it as a symbol of India’s growing influence and resolve.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi minister Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraj Singh were among those present at the event.