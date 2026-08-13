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Home / Delhi / Nitin Nabin calls on youth to lead India towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047

Nitin Nabin calls on youth to lead India towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047

Described the Tricolour as a symbol of self-respect, unity and sacrifice of 140 crore Indians and urged people to participate in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign by hoisting the National Flag at their homes on August 13, 14 and 15

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:13 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra ,CM of Delhi Rekha Gupta along with Cabinet colleagues during Tiranga Yatra at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday called upon the youth to take the resolve of building a “Viksit Bharat” and said they would play a decisive role in making India a developed nation and a global leader by 2047.Addressing a Tiranga Yatra at Kartavya Path, Nabin described the Tricolour as a symbol of self-respect, unity and sacrifice of 140 crore Indians and urged people to participate in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign by hoisting the National Flag at their homes on August 13, 14 and 15.
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Nabin paid tributes to the country’s freedom fighters and martyrs, including Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt. Referring to the National War Memorial and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Kartavya Path, he said the site served as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom and the honour of the Tricolour.

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He also invoked the abrogation of Article 370, saying questions had been raised in 2011 over hoisting the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir, but the flag now flies there with “honour, pride and dignity”. He described this as a matter of pride for Indians.

The BJP chief said the country would celebrate its 80th Independence Day alongside the completion of 150 years of “Vande Mataram”. He said the rendition of “Vande Mataram” from the Red Fort would connect the country’s freedom struggle with the resolve to build a developed India.

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Nabin said the youth must not only work towards making India a developed nation by 2047, but also aspire to make it a “Vishwaguru” and lead the world. He urged young Indians to use the Tricolour campaign as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the country’s future.

He further said this year’s “Surya-Path Tiranga” campaign would seek to see the National Flag flying across the world, describing it as a symbol of India’s growing influence and resolve.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi minister Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraj Singh were among those present at the event.

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