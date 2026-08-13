Nitin Nabin calls on youth to lead India towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047
Described the Tricolour as a symbol of self-respect, unity and sacrifice of 140 crore Indians and urged people to participate in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign by hoisting the National Flag at their homes on August 13, 14 and 15
BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra ,CM of Delhi Rekha Gupta along with Cabinet colleagues during Tiranga Yatra at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
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