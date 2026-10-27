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Home / Delhi / Nitin Nabin, Delhi CM Gupta join Valmiki Jayanti celebrations

Nitin Nabin, Delhi CM Gupta join Valmiki Jayanti celebrations

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Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:31 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offer prayers at the National Ancient Valmiki Temple and Ashram on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki’s Prakatotsav in New Delhi on Monday.
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attended separate programmes in Delhi to mark Maharishi Valmiki’s Prakatotsav, offered prayers and called upon people to follow the sage’s teachings of equality, righteousness and social harmony.

Nabin attended a satsang, havan and bhandara at Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, in the presence of Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, saints, religious leaders and devotees. Gupta offered prayers at the National Ancient Valmiki Temple and Ashram on Mandir Marg, participated in a havan and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of Delhi residents.

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Nabin said Maharishi Valmiki was not only the Adi Kavi but also a social reformer whose teachings continued to guide society. He said the sage’s ideals of truth, righteousness and social harmony were essential for the nation’s unity and progress.

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Gupta said the Delhi Government was committed to building a city based on equality, compassion and prosperity, drawing inspiration from Maharishi Valmiki’s ideals. She stressed the need to ensure that every section of society participated in the development process and had equal opportunities to progress with dignity.

Malhotra said Valmiki’s teachings of truth, justice, equality and humanity continued to strengthen social unity and harmony.

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Indraj Singh, who holds the SC/ST Welfare, Social Welfare, Cooperation and Elections portfolios in the Delhi Government, also participated in programmes at several locations across the city. He attended the Valmiki Shobha Yatra at Madho Das Park near the Red Fort, where he paid floral tributes to the sage’s statue. During the event, Durga Pandit Das was honoured with the Maharishi Valmiki Icon Award.

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